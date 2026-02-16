Aadhaar To Get Makeover: All About New Design That May Feature Only Photo And QR Code

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is reportedly revamping the Aadhaar card design. According to multiple reports, the new card design is expected to feature only the cardholder's photo and a QR code. These steps are being taken to curb Aadhar-related crimes, such as SIM card fraud, unauthorised loans, and AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment System) withdrawals.

So far, there's no official confirmation. But a recent government press release about the new Aadhar application mentioned its advanced functionalities, including a QR-based contact card - a point that highlights focus on QR codes to enhance security.

Also read | All About China's Electromagnetic Catapult That Can Launch And Stop Fighter Jets From Aircraft Carrier

Key Features Of The New Aadhaar Card

1. The new cards are expected to have a QR Code on the front side that will store all necessary information, allowing authorised entities to verify identity without exposing personal details.

2. The cardholder's photo will be the primary visual identifier. The redesign apparently aims to prevent misuse of Aadhaar cards and discourage offline verification practices.

Also read | All about NVIDIA's PersonaPlex, An AI Tool That Talks Like A Friend

🚨 BREAKING: Aadhaar cards may soon get a MAJOR redesign in India 🇮🇳



UIDAI is reportedly planning a new Aadhaar format that will show only:

• Photo

• Secure QR Code



No visible personal details like address, DOB, or Aadhaar number on the front.



This means:

🔐 Better privacy… pic.twitter.com/LjosecxrHa — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 14, 2026

Details About The New Aadhaar App

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology, recently launched the new Aadhar app, dedicating it to the nation. The new mobile application is designed to provide the citizens with a secure way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.

The app can be used for face verification as a proof of presence, biometric lock and unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.

The official release noted that the Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases, including hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity's (OVSE) QR code scanning.

Photo Credit: PIB

"It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases," it said.

"It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of "One Family - One App." In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future."

Bhuvnesh Kumar, the CEO at UIDAI, said that a key feature of the app is "selective credential sharing". He stated that the residents can share only the specific identity fields as per the requirement through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.