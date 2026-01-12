Easy Steps To Verify Your Mobile Number And Email Linked To Aadhaar

Verification Of Mobile Number And Email Linked To Aadhaar: Aadhaar card, an important biometric-based identity for residents, provides a unique and easily verifiable 12-digit number that links demographic information with fingerprints, iris scans and photos for all Indian residents. The official website states that everyone can enrol for Aadhaar, from a newborn to a senior citizen. Also, it is important that your Aadhaar data is correct and updated.

When it comes to Aadhaar data, everyone must have a registered mobile number to access Aadhaar Online Services. Having your mobile number and email linked to Aadhaar is important because it protects your Aadhaar information from unauthorised access and misuse, and you can also receive important notifications and alerts about your account.

Verified contacts help to get smooth access to Aadhaar-related online services, such as downloading e-Aadhaar or updating details. The linking of a mobile number and its verification reduces risks of fraud, by facilitating secure transactions.

Verifying your mobile number and email linked to Aadhaar is an easy process that can be completed online or through the mAadhaar app.

Online Verification

1. Visit the UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in) and click on "My Aadhaar".

2. Select "Verify Email/Mobile Number" under Aadhaar Services.

3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the mobile number or email ID you want to verify.

4. Complete the captcha and click on "Send OTP".

5. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

6. Click on "Verify OTP" to complete the verification process

Verification through mAadhaar App

1. Download and install the mAadhaar app.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.

3. Go to "Services" and select "Verify Email/Mobile Number".

4. Choose the option to verify mobile number or email ID.

5. Enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number or email ID.

6. Complete the captcha and request OTP.

7. Enter the OTP and submit for verification