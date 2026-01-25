Viral Video: Meerut Couple Braves Heavy Snowfall To Get Married At Uttarakhand Temple

A couple from Meerut has gone viral for marrying amidst heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The wedding coincided with Basant Panchami, which also saw the season's first heavy snowfall in the region. The ceremony took place at Triyuginarayan Temple, traditionally believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati were married.

A video shared on Instagram by Mahendra Semwal has gone viral, showing the bride, beaming in her bright red lehenga and the groom, dashing in his sherwani, trudging through thick snow after their wedding. The bride's lehenga is being carefully lifted by a woman behind her, while the groom walks alongside, bundled up in jackets. Despite the extreme weather, the couple expressed their joy, stating, "Prabhu ka ashirwad mil gaya" (we have received the Lord's blessings).

Watch the video here:

The snow-covered backdrop and the couple's joyful smiles have captured hearts. May congratulated the couple and called the wedding unforgettable.

One user said, "Wow," while another commented, "Hats off to the bride."

On Friday, Uttarakhand received its first snowfall of the year. Heavy snowfall occurred at various places in both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of Uttarakhand, such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti, and Munsiyari, while high-altitude areas like China Peak and Kilbury in Nainital, Dunagiri in Almora, and Tarkeshwar in Pauri were also covered with a blanket of snow.

Locals and tourists alike were thrilled, sharing videos of the snowy wonderland on social media. The snowfall transformed the state into a picturesque paradise, with snow-covered roads, trees, and houses. While the snowfall added a fairytale-like setting, it also created logistical challenges. In other nearby areas like Chamoli, some wedding parties had to walk up to 21 kilometers due to road blockages.

Officials said that the snow is being cleared from the roads to restore traffic. The Chamoli district administration has requested the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during this period and follow the instructions issued by the administration.