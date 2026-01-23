'Snowfall Arrives, Circus Begins': Video Of Shirtless Men In Himachal Reignites Civic Sense Debate

As heavy snowfall on Friday (Jan 23) ended a three-month dry spell in the northern states of the country, viral footage of rowdy behaviour has reignited debates about the lack of civic sense in public. A video from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has gone viral on social media, showing a group of shirtless men shouting and acting disruptively in sub-zero temperatures, drawing sharp criticism for their lack of decorum.

The videos show men yelling and doing push-ups on a deserted street, followed by another clip from Manali in which an Audi from Haryana slips down a snowy road due to a lack of proper winter gear, nearly injuring one of the passersby.

The clips have since attracted hundreds of reactions, with many urging stricter enforcement against public nuisance in sensitive tourist regions.

"Where is the police? The whole world knows what these idiots are doing except the police," said one user, while another added: "Uncouth and careless people."

A third commented: "This act of coming to the streets without shirts should be stopped. Civic sense should be a subject in schools."

Snowfall arrives. Circus begins.



A few “special talents” once again ensuring they trend only for the wrong reasons.



Video from Sanjauli, Shimla. pic.twitter.com/aSn20EoAbL — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) January 23, 2026

That time when people regret entering snowfall zones. No matter if you own an Audi, Merc or anything else, if you do not understand the basics of driving on snow, all that tech is useless.



📍Manali pic.twitter.com/labsUrvVIn — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 23, 2026

Earlier this month, another viral video showed a group of tourists drinking and dancing on a snow-covered roadside. Despite the freezing temperatures and mountain backdrop, at least three men appeared shirtless while others openly held liquor bottles and hookahs.

Snowfall In Himachal and Kashmir

Tourist hotspot Shimla received snowfall on Friday, in addition to the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and some areas of the Jammu region, due to a strong western disturbance. The weather department has warned of the possibility of heavy rain or snowfall accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorms in some districts of the Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley, and south Kashmir.

The fresh snowfall also led to the suspension of flight operations at the Srinagar international airport and traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44). The rail connectivity was also impacted by the suspension of train service between the Banihal and Baramulla sections due to heavy snowfall in these areas.