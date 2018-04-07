Bollywood Rejoices As 'Bhai' Salman Khan Gets Bail Salman Khan's was ordered to furnish a personal bail bond of 50,000 plus two other bonds worth Rs. 25,000 each. The court will next hear the case on May 7.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was granted bai l today after he spent the last two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail over the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case. The actor who was sentenced to five years in jail, is to walk free later in the day The news was well received by stars of the Bollywood industry close to the actor. The decision was followed by celebrations and fireworks outside the actor's residence in Mumbai. Fan were seen dancing and cheering over the news of the actor's bail. Posters in support of the actor who enjoys a massive fan base in the country were also displayed outside his residence.The 52-year-old actor cannot leave the country as per the orders by the court.Ramesh Taurani, the producer of "Race 3" said he is "happy" that the actor has come out of jail. "For us Salman coming of this was more important. Our prayers have been answered. The shooting of 'Race 3' is almost over, a romantic song is left, which will feature Salman and Jacqueline."Anees Bazmee, the director of films like "No Entry" staring Salman Khan said, "I am very very happy. He is a family, a very dear friend so I wanted me to be free at the earliest from all this. At the same time, we have to follow the law of the land. We are hopeful the higher court will look at things properly and he will be out of this soon," Press Trust of India reported quoting him.The actor's co-star in the film "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", Neil Nitin Mukesh posted on twitter, "And he finally gets Bail. Salman Khan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above," he said.Actress Sonakshi Sinha posted an image with Salman Khan with the caption "The force and the force field #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."Sonu Sood who acted alongside Salman Khan in the hit film - "Dabangg" tweeted, "A Good deed is the best Prayer. Welcome brother Salman Khan ."Singer Adnan Sami, who composed the music of Salman's "Lucky: No Time for Love" said, "So happy for the bail of my dear brother Salman Khan . Relieved. Come home. JAI HO!" Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "I'm so happy that my brother Salman Khan finally bail! Today I will dedicate 2 songs to my big brother in @IPL".