BJP Worker Allegedly 'Beaten To Death' In West Bengal, 1 Arrested: Police

A local BJP leader was allegedly beaten to death during a clash between members of two community clubs in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday, his family said.

The incident took place during immersion of idols of Goddess Kali in Tufanganj area, they said.

The BJP, however, alleged that the TMC was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) attempted to pacify the clashing members of the two clubs, during which he also got beaten up. He collapsed on the ground and was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway, he said. Karmakar's wife alleged he was beaten with bamboo staffs.

The district unit of the BJP, however, blamed the TMC for the killing.

"As the TMC has lost its ground in Coochbehar district, it is systematically targeting the BJP workers," local party leader Sourav Das said.

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"The incident took place due to a local dispute. The police is investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicise the matter," he said.