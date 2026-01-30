BJP Calls Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar "Scam Lord" On X, Complaint Filed

A case has been filed against the Karnataka BJP's X account for allegedly posting "derogatory content" against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and other ministers in the state. This came a day after the Karnataka BJP posted a photograph of the ministers with the caption "scam lord" and alleged the existence of a "scam empire looting Karnataka day and night".

"This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that has been looting Karnataka day and night!!" the post said.

The complaint has been filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at the Cyber Crime police station. In the complaint, they accused the BJP's X account of character assassination and attempting to create confusion in society.

Police have received the complaint and issued an acknowledgement, officials said.

BJP has been accusing the Karnataka government of corruption for a long time. Last month, the party, recalling Justice Veerappa's claim about 63 per cent corruption in Karnataka, slammed the Siddaramaiah government, saying the state has become an "ATM" for the Congress party to fund any state elections.

Recalling that the Congress government, after coming to power, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the "40 per cent commission" charge it had made against the previous BJP government, party leader R Ashoka asked - what probe will the government order, following the 63 per cent corruption allegation against it.

Siddaramaiah had refuted Ashoka's accusation, saying the opposition is "twisting facts" and attempting to shift blame from its own past tenure.