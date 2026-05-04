"Congratulations To Entire BJP Family": Raghav Chadha On Historic Bengal Win

As congratulations poured in following the BJP's historic mandate in West Bengal, one of the party's newest high-profile recruits had his own words of praise for the saffron party's top leadership.

Raghav Chadha, who joined the BJP last month after a controversial exit from the Aam Aadmi Party, took to X to share his thoughts on the results.

Chadha wrote, "Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic and decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable." Live Updates

He added that the results from Assam and Puducherry reflected "people's continued faith in development and strong governance," attributing the wins to the "decisive leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the strategic vision of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, and the dedicated efforts of BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji."

He concluded by calling it "a win for every citizen aspiring for a stronger, more developed India."

BJP's West Bengal Breakthrough

The BJP has crossed 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections, comfortably past the halfway mark. The Trinamool Congress is staring at defeat after 15 years in power, in the first election held after a significant deletion of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is steering the BJP towards a third consecutive term, with the party leading in 101 of 126 seats. Congress is trailing at 22 seats. In Puducherry, the NDA alliance looks set to retain power, leading in 17 of the 30 seats, with the Congress alliance trailing at 6. Vijay's TVK, which made a landmark debut in Tamil Nadu as the largest party, sits third in Puducherry with leads on 4 seats.

The Switch That Shook AAP

Chadha's congratulatory post comes on the back of a political move that generated considerable noise last month. He announced his decision to leave AAP and join the BJP, taking with him a sizeable portion of the party's Rajya Sabha members. Seven of AAP's 10 MPs in the Upper House, or two-thirds of its strength, would merge with the BJP, Chadha said at a press conference, accusing the party, which had risen to power in Delhi on an anti-corruption platform, of drifting away from honest politics.

The move did not sit right with everyone, and within 24 hours of his announcement, Chadha lost 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Explaining his decision, Chadha said he had given up a "great career" and insisted he "didn't come into politics to make my career." He said he walked away from Arvind Kejriwal's side because "this is not the old party," claiming that a "toxic work environment" within AAP had left him "stopped from working."

Sources told NDTV that Chadha could now be in line for a union ministerial position, though no formal announcement has been made.