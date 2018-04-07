Woman Carried Differently-Abled Husband For Weeks. Now, He'll Get Pension Badan Singh got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Share EMAIL PRINT Bimla Devi carried her differently-abled husband for weeks (File Photo) Mathura: Two days after the video of



Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight.



Earlier this week, Mr Singh's wife Bimla had gone to the CMO's office in order to get handicapped certificate for her husband, whose one leg was amputated for some medical reasons. In order to get photographs to obtain the certificate, she then had to carry her husband on her back to a photo studio.



After the video went viral, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra instructed the CMO to ensure that a wheelchair is made available to Badan Singh.



"The chief medical officer has been instructed to ensure availability of wheelchair at his office for handicapped," Mr Mishra said, adding orders have been issued to ensure handicapped pension for Mr Singh within a fortnight.



Two days after the video of a woman carrying her differently-abled husband on her back to obtain a disability certificate went viral, the district administration has rushed in to provide a helping hand to the couple.Badan Singh not only got a wheelchair and a pair of crutches from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district magistrate has issued orders for ensuring handicapped pension for him within a fortnight.Earlier this week, Mr Singh's wife Bimla had gone to the CMO's office in order to get handicapped certificate for her husband, whose one leg was amputated for some medical reasons. In order to get photographs to obtain the certificate, she then had to carry her husband on her back to a photo studio. After the video went viral, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra instructed the CMO to ensure that a wheelchair is made available to Badan Singh."The chief medical officer has been instructed to ensure availability of wheelchair at his office for handicapped," Mr Mishra said, adding orders have been issued to ensure handicapped pension for Mr Singh within a fortnight.