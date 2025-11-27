Bihar Police Respond After Viral Videos Show Boy Scaring Schoolgirls With Dangerous Roadside Stunts

A troubling series of viral videos from Nalanda district has triggered official action after a teenager was seen performing dangerous stunts on a main road to intimidate and harass young schoolgirls. The alarming footage, widely circulated on social media, prompted public outrage and demands for intervention by the district administration and the Bihar Police.

According to several videos shared online, the boy was seen jumping into the middle of the road, performing somersaults through traffic, and deliberately trying to scare school-going girls. These acts, carried out in broad daylight, have caused significant concern among parents and students alike.

Watch the video here:

In response, the Nalanda administration took notice and forwarded the matter to the appropriate police authorities. The police, in turn, issued a public reply (originally in Hindi) that, when translated, read: "Forwarded to the relevant authorities." This suggests that the incident has been officially logged and forwarded to the concerned unit for further investigation.

While the probe continues, the case has already reignited debate about growing online trends where teenagers perform dangerous "stunts" on public roads, often for social-media attention, and the risks these pose to community safety. Many social media users hope the police move quickly before a serious accident occurs.

Commenting on the viral video, one user sarcastically suggested, "He should be given a place in a cage at a reputed zoo, where he can perform his acrobatic stunts without harming anyone and even generate revenue for the government." Another user called for a serious crackdown on such behaviour, adding, "This boy isn't just scaring and injuring young girls, he's also influencing other boys to follow the same dangerous path."