Video Shows Men Performing Risky Bike Stunt, Bihar Police Reacts

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, a video of young men performing dangerous stunts on bikes in Bihar's Vaishali went viral, attracting criticism from social media users. The video opens to show a group of men riding bikes in a zig-zag fashion as other vehicles pass them by. The reckless act not only endangered their lives but also posed a serious threat to others on the road.

''These boys do not care about their own lives, but they are also putting the lives of other people walking on the road in danger. Please take cognizance of this matter and take strict action,'' an X account called Games of Delhi wrote while sharing the video. The user also shared the bike number of one of the men.

Watch the video here:

Bike Number: BR31AH5212

These boys do not care about their own lives, but they are also putting the lives of other people walking on the road in danger.

कृपया इस मामले को संज्ञान में ले और कठोरतम कार्रवाई करें.@helpline_BP@bihar_police@SpVaishalipic.twitter.com/b6QcwVaRlu — Games Of Delhi (केजू) (@Sachinr695) July 3, 2024

The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the men for their irresponsible conduct. Vaishali police also reacted to the video and asked the user to share more information so that they could take action.

In response, they wrote, ''Please give full information on which police station area this video is from.''

In a similar incident last month, a video of a woman performing a risky bike stunt on the streets of Pune triggered outrage on social media. The viral video showed the woman riding a Yamaha RX100 hands-free while making hand gestures and performing Sunil Shetty's popular song, 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum.'

Sharing the video, Pune Pulse wrote, ''Viral Video from Pune, the rise in bike stunts for social media fame is alarming. Risking lives for likes isn't worth it. Recently, a girl was seen doing a stunt in Hadapsar. If unchecked, these dangerous acts could lead to fatal accidents. Authorities must take swift action to ensure safety. Let's #StopStunts and StaySafe.''

