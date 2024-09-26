Video Shows Man Doing Risky Stunt On Moving Bike, Bihar Police Responds

According to the X post, the man has allegedly become a nuisance in the area.

The allure of social media fame has led many influencers and content creators to engage in reckless and dangerous stunts, prioritising likes and followers over personal safety and well-being. This disturbing trend has resulted in numerous injuries, deaths, and legal consequences. A shocking video from Bihar's Samastipur area has surfaced on social media, showing a man performing a reckless stunt on a moving motorcycle. In the video titled "Namaste India", the man is seen standing on top of the moving bike, navigating through the streets of a village. While some onlookers appear shocked and alarmed by the reckless display, others seem amused, smiling and waving at the performer.

''This man has become a threat to people's lives, Samastipur police is trying to save him. He does such stunts on the road every day and uploads videos," the caption of the post shared by @ChapraZila read. The bike's number is also shared to facilitate identification and potential intervention.

यह लड़का लोगों के जान के लिए खतरा बन गया है, इसको बचाने में लगी है समस्तीपुर पुलिस। रोज ऐसे कारनामे सड़क पर करके वीडियो डालता हैं।



Bike Number: BR33AT5170 pic.twitter.com/3U3knqR21X — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) September 23, 2024

According to the X post, the man has allegedly become a nuisance in the area, regularly filming dangerous stunts for social media fame. The user expressed concern for public safety, stating that the man's actions have made him a threat to people's lives. In another video, he is seen standing on top of the bike while doing push-ups.

The motorcycle stunt sparked outrage among netizens, with many demanding strict action against him. One user wrote, ''This person should be arrested and their driving licence should be cancelled too.'' Another commented, Please look into the matter on an urgent basis for the welfare of the citizens If anything happens after informing you it will be your responsibility.''

Reacting to the video, Bihar Police's X handle tagged Samastipur Police, directing them to take action. Samastipur Police confirmed that the vehicle involved was seized by Hasanpur Police Station two months ago.

उक्त वाहन को हसनपुर थाना द्वारा दो माह पूर्व ही जप्त कर विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — Samastipur Police (@Samastipur_Pol) September 24, 2024

Niraj Yadav, a self-proclaimed "motorvlogger" and video creator, has gained a massive following of over 210,000 on Instagram. His page features a collection of over 600 videos showcasing his motorcycle stunts, including standing on top of a moving bike, doing push-ups while riding and performing wheelies and other daring manoeuvres.