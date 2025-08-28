Bihar On High Alert As 3 Jaish Terrorists Enter Via Nepal, Cops Release Sketch

The police in Bihar have issued a high alert after inputs of three terrorists from Pakistan entering the state through Nepal. They have also released the sketch of the three terrorists, who belong to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

They have been identified as Hasnain Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain of Umarkot and Mohammad Usman of Bahawalpur.

The police said these terrorists arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the second week of August and crossed into poll-bound Bihar last week.

They have now shared the details of their passports with the officials of the border districts.

Security has been increased in Bihar in view of the assembly elections, due later this year.

PM Modi's Warning To Terrorists

After the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a pledge in Bihar to eliminate terrorists behind the April 22 tragedy.

The Indian armed forces, after finding cross-border links to the deadly attack, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck multiple terror camps linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Over 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar last week, PM Modi said Operation Sindoor was "a pledge I took on the soil of Bihar".

"Now, the message is loud and clear that no terrorist can escape after striking anywhere on Indian soil. Our missiles will hunt them down to the deepest recesses of the earth (patal lok)," he said.