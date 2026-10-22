Bihar Man Arrested For AI Video Showing Bomb Blast At Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

A 25-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar has been arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly creating and sharing an AI-generated video showing a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka government. The accused, identified as Hazrath Ali, had been working as a daily-wage pipefitter in Bengaluru for the past few months, police said.
The video, which went viral on social media on October 20, shows a person mimicking the act of pulling a trigger, followed by an explosion that appears to destroy the Vidhana Soudha building. The clip was reportedly shared on Instagram from an account named Jnx king Hg, with a caption claiming that the user had blown up the building.
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The fabricated video triggered outrage on social media, with several users tagging Bengaluru Police and demanding strict action against the person responsible. The Instagram account has since been deactivated.
Police clarified that no actual explosion had taken place and that the video was artificially generated. An FIR is being registered following complaints, while the accused is being questioned to establish his motive.
Vidhana Soudha is a high-security government building that houses the Karnataka legislature. Officials have warned that the creation and circulation of fabricated videos depicting attacks on sensitive installations could cause public panic and raise security concerns.
Police have also cautioned against the misuse of artificial intelligence to create and circulate threatening or misleading content. Further details are awaited.
(With Inputs from ANI)
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