Bihar Man-Russian Woman's Viral Love Story Claim Misleading, Here's What Actually Happened

Social media posts claiming that a Russian woman travelled to Bihar to marry a local man have turned out to be misleading. The viral videos sparked speculation about an alleged cross-border love story involving a man named Rahul Yadav from Bhagalpur district. However, NDTV has learnt that the man featured in the videos is a social media content creator named Namit Bhay, and the location has been identified as Purnia, not Bhagalpur.

Several social media pages and meme accounts reportedly shared videos of Namit with a foreign woman, presenting them as a love story between a Russian woman and a poor labourer from Bihar. The posts claimed that the woman had travelled from Russia to be with him despite his modest living conditions. Some also claimed that the couple planned to marry in November 2026 and that their families had agreed to the union.

What is the truth?

However, these claims do not match the account shared by Namit in a separate video. The content creator, who goes by the name Namit Bhay on Instagram, denied being in a relationship with the woman. He said she had visited India and his village as a tourist and was his guest.

According to information circulating about the visit, the woman is from England and came to Bihar with a team associated with a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The organisation was reportedly working to support people in need, including efforts to help rural women become self-reliant and improve their livelihood opportunities.

Namit appeared in videos with the visiting team, following which social media pages began circulating claims about an alleged romance.

The viral claims have raised questions about how clips taken out of context can be used to create misleading narratives online.