To Get Land For Lover, Man Smashes Father's Head With Stone In Bihar

He was taking his father home after a visit to the hospital. On the way back, the man crushed his father's face with a brick and then abandoned his bruised body near the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Bihar's Gaya and fled the scene, police said.

The body was discovered two days later, on September 26, police said.

He was identified as Krishna Gupta, a grocery store owner who was suffering from blood cancer.

A day before the incident, on September 25, a missing person's report had been filed at the Vishnupad police station regarding both Krishna Gupta and his son, Chandan Raj.

According to the police, Chandan Raj had been in a romantic relationship with a married woman for the past 10-12 years.

It is alleged that the woman had been pressuring Chandan to separate from his parents and sign over the family land to her. During police questioning, Chandan allegedly revealed that a woman, ten years older than him, had given him an ultimatum: either transfer his share of the land to her name or eliminate his father. It was under this pressure that he hatched a conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Investigations revealed that Chandan's father disapproved of this relationship and was firmly against transferring the family's land to the woman.

According to the police, on the night of September 24, Chandan was taking his father home from Magadh Medical College Hospital after a dialysis session.

During the return journey, Chandan attacked his father's head and face with a stick, and heavy stones, police said. The man died from severe injuries.

The accused then abandoned the body and fled, police said.

"An unidentified body was recovered near the OTA on September 26. During the course of the investigation, the case was linked to a missing person's report that had been filed at the Vishnupad police station. Based on technical evidence, Chandan Raj was taken into custody and questioned, during which he allegedly confessed to murdering his father," the police said.

(With inputs from Ranjan Sinha)