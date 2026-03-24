Karnataka MBBS Student Dies By Suicide After Losing Money In Online Gaming

The death of a 21-year-old medical student in Karnataka's Bidar has yet again brought to light the dangers of online gaming. Anishkar Chouhan, a native of Kalaburagi, was found dead in his hostel room at BRIMS Medical College last night, police said. Investigations have found that the final-year student had lost money in online gaming, a senior officer added.

Pradeep Gunti, Superintendent of Police, Bidar, said the police were alerted around 12:30 am about a student having died by suicide at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

"Upon inspection, it was confirmed that he died by hanging. RIMS doctors, forensic experts, and our local police team inspected the scene, and it was concluded that it was a case of suicide," said the senior officer.

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The student's father has arrived and is filing a formal complaint, he added.

Upon checking the student's WhatsApp messages and other data, it was found that he used to play some online games. "He had borrowed around Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 from his friends and lost that money while playing these games. Distressed by this financial loss, he took his own life last night," stated the Bidar SP.

Specific details about the online games that he played are yet to be confirmed. The officer said that some data on his phone had been deleted, and efforts were underway to retrieve the information and identify the exact apps or games that he played.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Online games involving money were banned in the country last year, with the government calling it a serious social and public health issue.