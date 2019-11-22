Bhaiyyu Maharaj Case: Court Asks Police To Produce Case Diary

The next hearing in the case will take place on November 25.

A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj in Madhya Pradesh.

Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the hearing for recording the statements of witnesses that started on Wednesday and accepted the prosecution's plea to give them time to produce the case diary.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj (50) had allegedly killed himself with a revolver at his bungalow on June 12 last year.

