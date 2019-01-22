'Caretaker Girlfriend' Among 3 Arrested For Bhaiyyu Maharaj's Death: Cops

Police claim to have found evidence to blackmail Bhaiyyu Maharaj.

Spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj aka Uday Singh Deshmukh, did not commit suicide but was provoked to kill himself by some alleged blackmailers, including his "caretaker-girlfriend", for his property, reveals investigation by Madhya Pradesh Police.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself on June 12, 2018, after which there were rumours that he did it because of the ongoing tussle between daughter Kuhu and his second wife Aayushi. The police probe, however, has given out a new theory.

Palak Puranik was the spiritual leader's caretaker and was also rumoured to have been his girlfriend. She and two attendants, Sharad Deshmukh and Vinayak Dudhale, were allegedly blackmailing him citing some obscene video chats, said police sources.

"Puranik wanted to marry him", said Indore Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayan Chari Mishra. All the three have been arrested, Mr Mishra said.

"After the death of his first wife, Madhavi, Bhayyuji had hired Puranik for looking after him. "Over the years, they came close to each other, but suddenly he got married to Aayushi," said the police.

Seeing things slipping from hand, Palak Puranik and other accused threatened Bhaiyyu Maharaj of serious consequences, while Puranik told him to marry her by the end of June 2018, added police.

Fed up with mounting pressure and realising that there is no escape, Bhaiyyu Maharaj shot himself, the police investigation revealed.

The police claim to have also found evidence to blackmail Bhaiyyu Maharaj, claiming that the accused were giving him drugs to make him physically weak.