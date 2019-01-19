Woman, 2 Arrested For Abetting Bhaiyyu Maharaj's Suicide

The model-turned-godman had shot himself dead on June 12 at his residence.

A woman and two aides of self- styled godman Bhaiyyu Maharaj were arrested on Friday for allegedly abetting his suicide last year, the police said.

Palak, 25, Vinayak and Sharad Deshmukh were arrested and charged with abetment of suicide, Deputy Inspector General of Police HC Mishra said.

The woman, identified only as Palak, was allegedly blackmailing the 50-year-old spiritual guru and putting pressure on him to marry her, he said.

Vinayak and Deshmukh, aides of Bhaiyyu Maharaj, had helped the woman in her acts, the police officer added.

Mr Mishra said Bhaiyyu Maharaj's wife Ayushi and relatives had recently recorded statements with the police against the accused.

