Bengaluru will now have five Police Commissioners operating under a single Chief Commissioner as the Karnataka government ordered a massive reshuffle of 35 senior IPS officers.

Senior IPS officer R Hithendra has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and the first Chief Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru. He was earlier serving as ADGP, Law and Order.

The incumbent Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.

Under the new structure, five commissioners will oversee different parts of Bengaluru.

IPS officers Labhu Ram, Dr P.S. Harsha, Vikash Kumar Vikash, and Dr M.B. Boralingaiah have been appointed as Commissioners of Police for Central, East, West and North Bengaluru, respectively.

IPS officer C. Vamsi Krishna has been given the concurrent charge of South Bengaluru Commissioner, in addition to his responsibilities as Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration).

The five commissioners will function under the Chief Commissioner of Police.

In other key appointments, Bijay Kumar Singh has been appointed as ADGP, Law and Order, replacing Hithendra.

S. Murugan has been posted as ADGP, Lokayukta, while Manish Kharbikar has been transferred as ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation.

Hemant M. Nimbalkar has been appointed Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, and will also hold the concurrent charge of the Anti-Rowdy Squad. He will supervise crime control under the Chief Commissioner.

The reshuffle also involves several senior officers across Karnataka, with changes to police ranges, intelligence, recruitment, traffic and district-level postings.