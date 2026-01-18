Bengal Wants To End Trinamool's "Mahajungle Raj": PM Modi's Big Attack In Singur

The BJP and NDA have stopped the "jungle raj" in Bihar and West Bengal is ready to bid farewell to Trinamool Congress's "maha jungle raj", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, throwing an open challenge to the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly polls this year. Addressing a rally in Bengal's Singur, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to take a pledge: "paltano dorkar (change is necessary)".

"It is a BJP government that installed a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in front of the India Gate. For the first time, the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj was honoured at the Red Fort. An island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was named after Netaji. The Bengali language got the status of a classical language when you elected a BJP government in Delhi. It is due to the efforts of the BJP government that Durga Puja got the UNESCO World Heritage tag. These people in Trinamool were partners in Sonia Gandhi's (UPA II) government. Couldn't they have got these done? It is Modi who has so much love for Bengal," he said.

The Prime Minister said it is his government that has celebrated Bengal's icons such as Raja Rammohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Swami Vivekananda on the national level. "Because the BJP works on a model of development and heritage," he said. Bengal, he said, has a lot of potential, including larger rivers, a long coastline and fertile land. "Every district has something special. People here have intelligence, capability and dedication. BJP will enhance every district's capability," the Prime Minister promised.

The Trinamool Congress government, he said, has blocked the central government's schemes. "If they have a problem with Modi and the BJP, I can understand, but the Trinamool is making the people of Bengal suffer," he said.

"Let me give you an example. In Bengal, lakhs of families are engaged in fishing. The amount of fish exported from here today is far less than the actual potential. It is necessary that my fisherman brothers and sisters get support and better technology. With this vision, the central government has prepared a digital platform to help fishermen from across the country. The Trinamool government is not cooperating, so Bengal's fishermen cannot get the benefits of the central scheme," he said.

"You tell me, shouldn't the government destroying the future of Bengal's children be removed or not? Shouldn't Bengal be saved?" he asked, as the crowd cheered. "Any government in the country that blocks development and creates obstacles in welfare work for the poor will be punished. The country's voter has now woken up," the Prime Minister said, drawing a parallel with the defeat of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the Delhi election last year. "The people of Bengal have decided to teach a lesson to TMC's cruel government. A BJP-led double-engine government must be formed in Bengal," he said.

Bengal's education, he said, has been captured by the mafia and the corrupt. "Your children won't get a good education and jobs till the Trinamool has power here. So you have to vote for the BJP in the upcoming election. Your vote will ensure that incidents of rape and violence in colleges here stop. Your vote to BJP will ensure that incidents in Sandeshkhali do not recur. Your vote will ensure that thousands of teachers don't lose their jobs again. It is important to teach a lesson to Trinamool. Every Trinamool leader now thinks he is a bigshot in Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

Bengal, he said, will only see industrial progress when its law and order situation improves. "But rioters and the mafia have been given a free hand in Bengal. You know everything here has a syndicate tax on it. Only a BIJP government will end this. This is Modi's guarantee." The Trinamool Congress, he said, is playing with national security. "TMC loves infiltrators because they are its solid votebank. They can go to any lengths to protect infiltrators," the Prime Minister said.