BJP Names Roopa Ganguly, Sandeshkhali Victim In Second List For Bengal Polls

The BJP on Thursday released its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, fielding Rekha Patra from Hingalganj and Roopa Ganguly from Sonarpur Dakshin.

According to the list, Sabita Barman will contest from Itahar, Dilip Saha from Nabagram, Mitali Mal from Khargram and Gargi Das Ghosh from Kandi.

Anamika Ghosh will enter the fray from Bharatpur, Swapan Majumder from Bongaon Dakshin, Arup Choudhary from Kamarhatim, Sanat Sardar from Sandeshkhali and Mallika Paik from Mandirbazar assembly constituency.

The BJP named Priyanka Tiberewal as its candidate from Entally seat and Sumana Sarkar from Balagarh seat.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

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