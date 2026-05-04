Bengal Elections Will Be Remembered Forever: PM Modi's First Reaction

Taking to X as it became clear that the BJP was heading for a stupendous victory in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "people's power" had prevailed in the state.

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal," the Prime Minister wrote on Monday evening, adding, "The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal."

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে পদ্ম ফুটল !



২০২৬ সালের পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভা নির্বাচন চিরস্মরণীয় হয়ে থাকবে। জনশক্তি এবং বিজেপির সুশাসনের রাজনীতি জয়যুক্ত হয়েছে। আমি পশ্চিমবঙ্গের প্রতিটি মানুষের প্রতি প্রণত।



জনগণ বিজেপিকে এক অভূতপূর্ব জনাদেশ দিয়েছেন এবং আমি তাঁদের আশ্বস্ত করছি যে আমাদের দল… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

Terming the mandate given to his party spectacular, PM Modi said the BJP would do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of Bengal and its government would ensure opportunity and dignity to people from all sections.

Praising party workers for the result, he wrote, "BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our party."

As of 6 pm, the BJP was ahead in 205 seats in Bengal, up from 77 in 2021. This is the first time the party will be forming a government in the state, defeating Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which had been in power for three straight terms.

In a similar message for Assam, where the BJP is headed for its third straight term, the Prime Minister said the victory was a result of his party's focus on development.

"Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," he wrote.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," the Prime Minister added.

In Assam, the BJP-led alliance was ahead in 101 constituencies in the 126-member Assembly, up from 75 in the last election.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry

Congratulating the TVK for its "impressive performance" in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to voters who supported the NDA in the state.

PM Modi also thanked those who voted for the BJP-NDA in Kerala and congratulated the UDF on its victory.

On Puducherry, the PM wrote, "Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the Government led by Shri N. Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance."