Sunil Bansal: Master Strategist Behind BJP's Historic Bengal Breakthrough

Sunil Bansal, a close confidant of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief architect of the BJP's stunning victory in West Bengal, has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the party's recent electoral successes.

The BJP has secured a historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, heading for a landslide. While several leaders contributed to the win, the party's National General Secretary Sunil Bansal has been widely credited as the master strategist behind the breakthrough.

The 57-year-old Bansal is known as a low-profile organiser who prefers to work away from the media spotlight. His quiet organisational skills have been pivotal in the BJP's consecutive victories in Uttar Pradesh, its strong performances in Odisha and Telangana, and now the landmark triumph in West Bengal.

A native of Rajasthan, Bansal began his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. He was elected General Secretary of Rajasthan University in 1989. He joined the RSS as a pracharak in 1990 and later entered active politics through the BJP.

Ahead of the 2014 general elections, the RSS deputed him to the BJP. He was appointed Joint Organising Secretary of Uttar Pradesh at a time when Amit Shah held charge of the state as National General Secretary. Bansal impressed Shah with his discipline and organisational abilities.

He played a key role in implementing Shah's vision of consolidating regional forces and strengthening the party at the booth level through initiatives such as Panna Pramukh and "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot".

In 2014, the BJP won a record 73 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Bansal was subsequently promoted to Organising Secretary of the state. He was widely credited for the party's landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly elections and played a crucial role in the 2019 and 2022 successes as well. He served as Organising Secretary in Uttar Pradesh for eight consecutive years, overseeing coordination between the party and the Yogi Adityanath government.

In 2022, after the Yogi government's return to power, Bansal was shifted to Delhi and appointed National General Secretary in JP Nadda's team. He was given responsibility for key states, including Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.

In Odisha, Bansal dismantled Naveen Patnaik's long-standing stronghold by strengthening the BJP's organisational network. The party achieved a historic sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 20 of 21 seats, and formed a government in the state with an absolute majority for the first time.

In Telangana, his strategies helped the BJP improve its tally, winning eight out of 17 seats. However, the party's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal saw a decline - from 18 seats with 40.64% vote share in 2019 to 12 seats with 38.73% in 2024.T

Undeterred, Bansal immediately began preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. He focused on resolving internal issues, improving coordination between the state unit and central leadership, bringing back disgruntled leaders, and unifying the party. He strengthened the organisation down to the booth level, activated the SIR ( booth-level structure), emphasised data-driven micromanagement, and conducted detailed analyses of caste equations, local issues, and candidate popularity in each constituency.

He maintained close coordination with the RSS on candidate selection and worked in tandem with Amit Shah during the latter's 15-day visit to the state, meticulously implementing his directives. Bansal also played a key role in addressing the grievances of disgruntled leaders.

Along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, the state's election in-charge, and co-in-charges -- former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya -- Bansal executed Amit Shah's strategy that ultimately delivered the historic victory in West Bengal.

Known for his calm demeanour and organisational acumen, Bansal is often described as the BJP's "election engineer". His name had earlier been discussed for the post of BJP National President after JP Nadda, a responsibility that eventually went to Nitin Nabin. Similarly, he was among the contenders for Chief Minister of Rajasthan, though Bhajan Lal Sharma was eventually chosen.

With Assembly elections due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa in February next year, and in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in November-December, the BJP will once again look to leaders like Sunil Bansal to defend its strongholds and expand into new territories.

