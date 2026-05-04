BJP Credits Booth Strategy And Cultural Outreach For Historic Bengal Win

The BJP has attributed its historic performance in West Bengal to what it describes as a multi-layered campaign built on booth-level mobilisation, targeted outreach and large-scale political messaging, according to party sources.

At the centre of the strategy was an extensive booth network. Sources say committees were formed at over 70,000 booths, with nearly 8.8 lakh workers deployed on the ground.

The party also identified around 210 "focus" assembly constituencies based on past election data and rolled out micro-level interventions, including a focus booth plan, to consolidate its presence in key segments.

Mass contact programmes were a key component. BJP sources say nine Parivartan Yatras covered more than 200 assembly constituencies, mobilising over seven lakh people through hundreds of events.

In addition, street-corner meetings were organised at more than 8,000 locations, while nearly two lakh small-format drawing room meetings, largely targeting women voters, were held across booths.

Cultural outreach was also central to the campaign. Events marking 150 years of Vande Mataram saw participation of over one lakh people, with activities such as padyatras, tricolour distribution and collective singing. Party workers also reached out during festivals like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Poila Baisakh at thousands of locations, connecting with local religious and community groups.

The BJP also focused on youth and welfare messaging. According to sources, initiatives like the Narendra Cup football tournament saw participation from hundreds of teams and young players.

Campaigns such as "Bangal Wants Jobs" and the filling of over two crore "Bharosa Cards", including a large share by women, were aimed at addressing employment and welfare concerns.

The campaign was backed by an extensive line-up of leaders. Sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 19 rallies and held two roadshows, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah led around 40 public meetings along with organisational interactions across all assembly segments. Senior leaders, including chief ministers from other states, also addressed hundreds of rallies across constituencies.

A major rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, which the party claims saw a turnout of several lakh people, was projected as a key moment in the campaign. The BJP amplified campaign visuals and moments on social media to expand its reach.

According to party sources, the campaign messaging focused on calls for political change and building trust among voters, with slogans centred on shifting from fear to confidence.

BJP leaders believe this combination of grassroots organisation, targeted outreach and sustained campaign visibility contributed to its electoral performance in the state, sources said.