Bengal Approaches High Court Seeking Recall Of Order On Post-Poll Violence

The application has been listed for hearing in Calcutta High Court on Monday (File)

The West Bengal government has filed an application before the Calcutta High Court seeking recall of its order that directed the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence in the state.

The application has been listed for hearing on Monday before a five-judge, which passed the order two days ago after taking into account the PILs on post-poll violence.

The state government prayed for grant of an opportunity to deal with a report by the member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on the matter before the next date of hearing, and make submissions on the steps taken by it on such complaints of clashes and violence.

The PILs have alleged that political attacks have led to displacement of people from their residences, physical assault, destruction of property and ransacking of offices.

The government also prayed that the findings in the order of June 18 "against the state of West Bengal and/or its officers may be expunged".

It claimed that the order had been passed without giving the state an opportunity to file its response in connection with the SLSA member secretary's report.

The state also prayed for a stay of operations given in the order till the disposal of the PILs.

The five-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, has directed the chairperson of the NHRC to form a panel for examining all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence.

The bench said that the committee will scrutinise the complaints the NHRC has received or could receive, and submit a comprehensive report before it about the present situation, after "may be by visiting the affected areas".