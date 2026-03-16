Opinion | The Story Of Bengal's 'Real' Outsiders

In the maze of Indian parliamentary politics, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) stands out for adopting a deliberate strategy. The party's recent slate of Rajya Sabha nominees - Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy, top cop Rajeev Kumar, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, and Bengali actress Koel Mallick - highlights how Mamata Banerjee leverages the Upper House. The balance of gender parity, professional expertise, and outreach to marginalised communities signals a deliberate effort to move beyond identity politics.

The lateral entry of professionals who are not career politicians stands out. Beyond her legal acumen, Menaka Guruswamy is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Pushed to the margin by India's socio-legal system, LGBTQ+ groups across India, following her nomination, have posted a barrage of welcoming, even effusive, comments on social media pages, indicating a sense of vicarious empowerment.

The nomination of former West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar signals an effort to bring administrative and internal security expertise into the legislative fold. While Babul Supriyo brings to the table - in addition to his mellifluous voice - administrative knowledge of being a central minister, with Koel Mallick, TMC has continued the trend of bringing in prominent women from the cultural domain to the TMC arena. In the past, renowned names from Bengal's film industry, especially women, have been involved with the Trinamool, from Moon Moon Sen to Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty to Satabdi Roy, and more. In the 2024 Rajya Sabha nominations, the inclusion of journalist Sagarika Ghose and the renomination of Sushmita Dev underscored a focus on high-profile women's voices. This is reflected in their recent Rajya Sabha nominations as well.

The continued presence of Mohammad Nadimul Haque (owner of an Urdu daily) ensures that the party has members capable of navigating minority sentiments effectively.

Even so, it is not unusual for state party loyalists, seeking upward mobility through the central legislature, to feel upset about the presence of 'outsiders' in the nominee list. From Yusuf Pathan to Kirti Azad to Shatrughan Sinha, all are Trinamool members in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Bengal's History of Welcoming 'Outsiders'

Bengal has always had a rich tradition of enabling 'outsiders', or non-Bangla speakers, including those making it to the Lok Sabha. Calcutta's position as the capital of British India until 1911 shaped its evolution into a major trading, industrial, and political centre. People from various states migrated there for livelihood and education, and over time, this movement helped the city evolve into a natural cauldron of cosmopolitan culture.

For years, even decades, Darjeeling and Asansol have elected non-Bengalis such as Jaswant Singh, Inderjit Khullar, and SS Ahluwalia. Even football star Bhaichung Bhutia, who lost to Ahluwalia, carried the outsider tag as he hailed from neighbouring Sikkim. Former Union Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi, a Gujarati, won the Barrackpore seat as a Trinamool nominee till he fell out with Mamata Banerjee to join the BJP, and disappeared.

Taking a few steps back, among the stalwarts of the 19th century who played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of free India, the name of Dr BR Ambedkar shines like a beacon. Ambedkar was first elected to the Constituent Assembly from Bengal in July 1946, when an Interim Government was formed under Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru chose Ambedkar to be his law minister.

Then, in 1969, a beleaguered VK Krishna Menon, India's former defence minister and a native of Kerala, was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Congress candidate from Medinipur. He was supported by the Communist-controlled United Front, a coalition of Left parties that ruled West Bengal at that time. In 1971, he shifted his constituency to Trivandrum, now Thiruvananthapuram.

Jaswant Singh, who had served as the Union Defence and External Affairs Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, reached Darjeeling in April 2009. He was escorted by a then-united Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leadership. Singh filed his nomination for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency, describing it as a big day in his life. "I feel humble. Filing the nomination with the support of the GJM is a big day for me," Singh had said after completing the nomination formalities at the district magistrate's office. The crowd shouted: "Jai Gorkha, Jai Jaswant."

That the Gorkhaland statehood issue was never taken up or debated in the Lok Sabha is another story. This despite the fact that the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) under the leadership of Subhash Ghisingh had won the parliamentary elections from Darjeeling in 1989. With GNLF pacified with limited autonomy and unlimited ropeway in terms of auditing the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) accounts, Indrajit Khullar, the GNLF MP, never raised the issue. Although Khullar won another election in 1991 as a GNLF- backed Congress candidate, the Gorkhaland demand remained consigned to the back burner.

Elsewhere, the exit of Surinder Singh Ahluwalia from the Rajya Sabha marked an end to an eventful parliamentary career of a member of the 'shouting brigade', who had little remorse in changing loyalties. Ahluwalia, once a die-hard supporter of Rajiv Gandhi, represented both Darjeeling and Asansol in the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket before sailing into the sunset.

The 2026 calculus

What do these 'outsiders' representing Bengal in Delhi actually bring to today's table? First, they help the TMC maintain a working line into the Centre's decision-making ecosystem as Bengal heads into a high-stakes, high-scrutiny election year. The Election Commission's full-bench visit to Bengal in March underlines the administrative intensity around the 2026 Assembly Polls.

In a contest where dozens of seats were decided on wafer-thin margins in 2021, the mechanics of administration - electoral rolls, booth management, policing, and the wider ecosystem of narrative and compliance - can matter as much as rallies. That is where Hindi-English fluent, media-ready faces become useful - as TMC's operators in a Delhi-centric arena. They are able to hold the line on national platforms, build institutional familiarity, and keep the party's story circulating beyond the state.

Additionally, for the TMC, these political lightweights also keep Mamata Banerjee unchallenged as the party supremo, simply because they are brands, not a base. The sharper takeaway is what this reveals about Banerjee as a leader: she will not run a party that tolerates parallel power centres.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author