'Believe In Yourself': Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's Interaction With Student Wins Hearts

A warm interaction between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and a school student has drawn attention on social media after he encouraged her to believe in herself during an education programme in Shillong.

The exchange took place at Pine Mount School during the inauguration of the Meghalaya Teacher Training Academy, the She Thrives initiative and a newly developed boarding facility.

During an interactive session, a visibly nervous student asked the Chief Minister how people should move forward when life becomes difficult, and hope begins to fade.

Responding to the question, Sangma said there is no universal formula for overcoming challenges because every individual's journey is different. He encouraged the student to discover her passion, remain committed to her goals and have confidence in her own abilities.

"There is no single answer that fits everyone. But if you truly believe in yourself and pursue what you are passionate about, you will always find the strength to move forward," the Chief Minister said.

Sangma then walked up to the student and hugged her, drawing applause from students, teachers and guests present at the event.

A video of the interaction has since been widely shared on social media, where many users praised the Chief Minister's response and gesture of encouragement.

The event also marked the launch of several education initiatives, including the Meghalaya Teacher Training Academy, the She Thrives programme aimed at empowering girls, and a new boarding facility.

The interaction has also sparked conversations online about the importance of encouraging students to speak openly about self-doubt, resilience and mental well-being alongside academic development.