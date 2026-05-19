Meghalaya Government Postpones MTET Exam 2026 Due To Teachers' National Duty Engagement

MTET 2026 Exam: The Meghalaya government has postponed the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2026 that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 29. The announcement was made by Conrad K Sangma after several teachers raised concerns about managing exam preparation alongside important national assignments such as Census work and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at a public event in North Garo Hills, the Chief Minister said the government understood the pressure teachers were facing due to multiple responsibilities at the same time.

Why MTET Exam 2026 Postponed?

According to the Chief Minister, many teachers informed the government that they were finding it difficult to balance classroom teaching, Census duties, SIR-related work, and preparation for the MTET examination.

He acknowledged that teachers were under stress because of the increasing workload and assured them that the government would soon review the situation and announce a new examination date.

"The teachers are worried and in a dilemma because of their multiple assignments," Sangma said while addressing the gathering. He added that the postponement decision was taken to ensure teachers receive enough time to prepare properly for the examination without unnecessary pressure.

The revised schedule for the Meghalaya TET Exam 2026 is expected to be announced later through the official notification by the state education department.

CM Conrad K Sangma Highlights Challenges in Meghalaya Education Sector

During his speech, Conrad K Sangma also spoke about the larger issues affecting the education sector in Meghalaya. He appreciated teachers for continuing their work sincerely despite facing shortages in resources and training support.

The Chief Minister said the government has invested heavily in improving school buildings, infrastructure, and educational institutions across the state over the years. However, he admitted that improving the quality of education remains a major challenge.

He explained that while the number of schools in Meghalaya has increased, maintaining educational standards and learning outcomes is equally important. Sangma stressed that improving education cannot be achieved by the government or teachers alone.