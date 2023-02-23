'We Are Positive To Get Full Majority': Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will go for election on February 27.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrag Sangma is confident that they will get a full mandate and will form the government for the second time.

"We are getting a very positive mood and people are very happy and excited. This positive wave is across the state due to multiple reasons, Mr Sangma told NDTV on the sidelines of his campaign.

"In the last five years, our party has done a lot of development in the state. The law and order situation has improved and initiatives have been taken by our government to resolve the long pending issues," Mr Sangma added.

Reacting to the Opposition's attack, the Chief Minister said "Everyone is a formidable opponent, and we have to work hard. The election is slightly different this time, since last time we were the opponents and now we are the ruling party."

"There are many exceptions and issues, but the as strong and positive mood is with our party. We are positive to get a full majority to form the government," Mr Sangma said.

Since the 70s, Meghalaya has given an absolute mandate to any only once, and Conrad Sangma is only the third Meghalaya Chief Minister to complete a full term in office.

