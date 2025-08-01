Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma Calls For Release of Arrested Kerala Nuns

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnudeo Sai, urging for the immediate release of two Kerala nuns who were arrested on allegations of religious conversion and trafficking of three girls.

Mr Sangma called for a fair and impartial investigation and called Sisters Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis' arrest "shocking" and "over unfounded allegations of human trafficking".

"Religious persecution of any kind has no place in a democratic and secular nation like India. Such baseless accusations not only endanger the lives and freedoms of innocent individuals but also reflect a worrying pattern of religious targeting," the Chief Minister wrote. He urged his Chhattisgarh counterpart to withdraw the allegedly false case, and safeguard the rights of minorities. "Justice must prevail. Intolerance must not," he added.

The two nuns, along with another person Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary. The nuns have been booked under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 (forced conversion) and Section 143 of the BNS (trafficking).

Mr Sangma added that the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their intervention in the matter. Catholic Christians in Meghalaya have also submitted petitions to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister demanding justice for the detained nuns.

As nationwide protests continue against the arrest of two Kerala nuns, one of the three rescued girls has claimed that she was travelling with them on her own will and was assaulted by Bajrang Dal members. She said she was travelling to Agra on her own will to work as a cook.