'Be Compassionate': Sachin Pilot's Advice To Congress Amid Kota Deaths

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot offered cautious criticism of his government today, urging the Congress to be "compassionate and sensitive" following the deaths of more than 100 infants at a state-run hospital in Kota district. Mr. Pilot's comment comes two days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested the number of deaths was good news given over 1,100 had died at the same hospital in 2016, when the BJP was in power.

"I think our response to this could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government's misdeeds... accountability should be fixed," Sachin Pilot was quoted by news agency ANI.

At least 10 of the infants who died at the JK Lon Hospital in the state died in a 48-hour period starting December 23, with a further nine dying in the last two days of the month. A three-member investigative team appointed by the state government admitted that some of the equipment was malfunctioning and there was a lack of resources.

The committee also claimed extreme cold weather made it tougher for babies already fighting for their lives. Kota saw temperatures drop to 3 degrees Celsius in the final week of December.

Responding to the tragedy the Chief Minister had tweeted: "Government figures say child casualties in JK Lon Hospital in Kota have reduced to 963 this year from 1260 in 2015 and 1193 in 2016 when the state was ruled by BJP. In 2018, 1005 children lost their lives here".

The Congress, which has come under fire from opponents like Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath over this issue, responded by party chief Sonia Gandhi, who has called for a meeting of senior party leaders.

The state has been served a notice by the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission). The human rights body has also directed the state to ensure that such deaths of children do not recur in future due to "lack of infrastructure and health facilities" in hospitals.

With input from ANI