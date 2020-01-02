100 Babies Die At Single Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Month: 10 Points

Ten children died at the government-run hospital during a 48-hour period between December 23 and 24.

Four children died on December 30 while five on December 31, all mainly due to low birth weight, hospital superintendent Dr Suresh Dulara said.

The hospital chief said the eight kids who died in the last two days of 2019 were premature deliveries, and not due to not any fault on doctors' part.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its team found broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and an acute shortage of staff. "It is evident that there was no glass in windows panes, gates were broken and as a result the admitted children were suffering with extreme weather conditions," the child rights body's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

A team led by state's Medical Education Secretary had found lapses in the incubation unit for the neonatal infants at JK Lon Hospital. Sources said that the incubation units were found not to be working properly, and the hospital placed two infants into one incubator due to the shortage.

However, a Rajasthan government committee give a clean chit to the hospital authorities earlier this week and ruled that the infants were given the right treatment.

"We are saddened by this, our responsibility is to give clinical support, several children were brought with critical ailments. BJP can audit if they want, we saved all the children who were in condition to be saved," Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

The BJP had formed a panel earlier this week to look into the deaths. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is the MP from Kota, had on Sunday expressed concern over the death of infants and urged the state government to act with sensitivity.

The BJP panel had said that two to three children were found on single beds and the hospital did not have enough nurses.