A bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 55 lakh, along with some cash that was accidentally swapped in Delhi's ISBT Kashmiri Gate, was traced and recovered within a few days from Bengaluru.

The incident began on November 12, when the complainant, Amrit Raj Verma, reported that his black backpack had gone missing near the baggage checking machine at the entrance on the first floor of the ISBT Kashmiri Gate terminal. The bag contained clothing, approximately Rs 9,000 in cash, a mobile charger, an Aadhaar card, and gold jewellery valued at around Rs 55 lakh.

It turned out to be a case of an accidental swap. The complainant had mistakenly picked up someone else's bag, only to realise later that his own bag had been exchanged. Distraught by the loss of such a significant quantity of valuable jewellery, the complainant was left deeply distressed. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched immediately.

The Mystery Unravelled Through CCTV And Digital Clues

The police investigation team examined footage from CCTV cameras installed throughout the ISBT premises. They analysed various bus routes, checked bus tickets, and conducted a thorough review of financial transactions. During the investigation, a lead regarding the movements of a suspect emerged, tracing back to a bus journey that originated in Bengaluru.

The police scrutinised various financial transactions, including a payment of Rs 174 linked to a Bengaluru bus depot and subsequent Paytm transactions, which provided crucial leads.

Following persistent technical surveillance, a detailed review of CCTV footage, and an intensive search, the police team successfully located the individual on November 18. He is said to be originally from Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand and was working as a chef at a restaurant in Bengaluru.

The investigation also revealed that the individual who had inadvertently ended up with the bag realised the mistake, made a call to the PCR (Police Control Room), and kept the bag safe. When the police team arrived, he returned the entire bag completely intact.

(With inputs from Harikishan Sharma)