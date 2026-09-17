Back From UK Visit, Vijay Flaunts Big Investments, Opposition Says "Optics"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has returned from Britain after a week-long visit that the state government says has brought investment proposals worth Rs 15,300 crore and the potential to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The government has projected the visit as part of its larger effort to position Tamil Nadu as a global investment and industrial hub, with a long-term target of taking the state's economy to $1.5 trillion by 2036.

The investment proposals span automobile components, research and development, manufacturing, renewable energy and Global Capability Centres.

The biggest proposal is from Samvardhana Motherson International, which, along with its European and UK-based joint ventures, has committed to exploring investments of around Rs 11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, with around 7,000 jobs expected across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics.

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A further Rs 1,000-crore GCC proposal, facilitated by Ernst & Young for an international company, is expected to generate more than 2,000 high-value jobs. Swedish company Sigma Technology has proposed expanding its Chennai and Tiruchirappalli GCC operations, creating 600 high-value jobs, while UK-based Wilson Power Solutions has proposed a Rs 300-crore investment in Tiruvallur with 400 jobs. An additional European auto-component company has expressed interest in investing Rs 3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The government says the trip was not restricted to signing investment agreements.

Vijay and senior officials held discussions with companies and stakeholders in aerospace and defence, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail and legal services.

Discussions also covered a possible UK aerospace and defence delegation to Hosur, a UK delegation to Chennai, financial-services skill development partnerships and a future UK trade and export workshop.

Vijay also met the Hinduja Group leadership to review progress on its earlier Rs 2,500-crore investment commitment and discuss expanding renewable-energy investments, increasing exports of commercial vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu and strengthening the state's role as an automotive export hub.

Another major component of the visit was motorsport.

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Vijay, the government statement says, visited the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit, inspected its Race Control and circuit infrastructure, and studied technology, operational arrangements and safety systems used for international endurance racing. He subsequently flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup race in which actor and racer Ajith Kumar participated.

The government has linked the Silverstone visit to Vijay's September 3 Assembly announcement of a world-class Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu. The stated objective was to study international racing infrastructure and practices that could be adapted for the proposed project.

Vijay also thanked Ajith for sharing his experience of Silverstone's infrastructure and facilities in the context of developing Tamil Nadu's proposed motorsport city.

The visit, however, faced political criticism over transparency as well as the optics and possible political significance of Vijay's meeting with Ajith.

The meeting between the two actors at Silverstone has meanwhile been viewed by critics through the lens of their long-perceived fan rivalry during their years as leading Tamil film stars. Some political observers have interpreted the public show of camaraderie as potentially aimed at reaching out to Ajith's massive fan base, particularly as Vijay has now entered electoral politics.

Amid several political challenges, protests and controversies back home, DMK president M K Stalin took a swipe at Vijay's overseas visit, saying the Chief Minister was "busy in London shooting". The remark came as the Opposition questioned the government's handling of issues in Tamil Nadu while Vijay was away on his first official overseas visit.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan questioned the rationale for the overseas visit, particularly pointing to the involvement of an Indian company headquartered in Noida in one of the investment exercises. He described the trip as a "pleasure trip" and alleged that there were no major achievements.

Sathyan said Vijay's priorities were not focused on the state and the people, and alleged that the government was projecting "fake publicity" and "fake achievements". He also compared Vijay's conduct to that of an actor, saying that only the location, place and characters had changed but "the shooting continues."

The Opposition has also questioned the transparency of the investment claims, seeking a detailed account of the proposed investments, their implementation and the employment they are expected to generate.

Responding specifically to the questions over transparency, the TVK government has defended its approach of sharing details of investment proposals only after agreements or MoUs are signed, saying this is intended to avoid premature disclosure while negotiations are underway. The government has also described the overseas investment drive as an exercise in "competitive federalism", with states competing internationally to attract capital, technology and jobs.

Vijay also expressed regret over his inability to meet the Tamil diaspora in London after police denied permission for the proposed gathering because of safety concerns. He thanked the Tamil community for its support and those who had helped coordinate the visit.

For the government, the UK visit therefore represents two parallel ambitions - attracting capital and high-value jobs to Tamil Nadu, while using international partnerships and global best practices to build new sectors such as motorsport.