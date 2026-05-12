Video: Baby Born On Moving Train As Railway Cops Step In To Save Mother And Child

A pregnant woman safely delivered a baby inside a crowded moving train after quick action by Railway Protection Force personnel and fellow passengers helped save both mother and child. The incident took place on board the Pune-Supaul Express on Saturday evening. The train had left Pune Railway Station on schedule and was heading towards Bihar's Supaul district. Among the passengers in the packed general coach were 28-year-old Rukhsana Khatun from Uttar Pradesh and her husband Jameel Belawar.

The couple was supposed to get down at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, but during the journey Rukhsana suddenly went into labour as the train approached Ahilyanagar station.

With the train moving at high speed and the general compartment heavily crowded, the couple struggled to get immediate medical help. After receiving information about the emergency, Central Railway quickly activated 'Operation Matrishakti'.

Watch the video here:

In a heartwarming incident aboard the Pune-Supaul Express, a pregnant woman safely gave birth inside a crowded general coach after experiencing severe labour pain near Ahilyanagar station.



With no time to move her to a hospital, RPF personnel swiftly launched “Operation… pic.twitter.com/qnwb8L0e8d — NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2026

RPF constable Somnath Pathade and head constable Vishwajeet Kakde rushed to the general coach without delay. As the woman's labour pain became more severe, it was impossible to move her out of the compartment or shift her to a hospital in time.

The RPF personnel, along with women passengers travelling in the coach, created a protective space to ensure a safe delivery inside the train.

Soon after, Rukhsana gave birth to a healthy baby. The sound of the newborn crying brought relief and happiness to passengers who had been anxiously watching the situation unfold.

Railway officials had already informed Ahilyanagar station authorities and arranged a 108 ambulance before the train arrived. After the train stopped, doctors and ambulance staff shifted the mother and newborn to a civil hospital.

Doctors later confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy and safe.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)