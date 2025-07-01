"Live 200 Years": Ramdev In Anti-Ageing Debate After Shefali Jariwala Death

Amid a debate over the consumption of anti-ageing medications after the untimely death of actor Shefali Jariwala, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday told NDTV that the natural age of humans is not 100 years but about 150-200 years.

Sources said that 42-year-old Jariwal, who died last Friday, reportedly after cardiac arrest, was allegedly regularly consuming anti-ageing medicines.

"The natural lifespan of a human being is not 100 years. The natural lifespan of a human being is at least 150-200 years. But we have put so much load on it, on our brain, our heart, our eyes, and our liver," he said.

He said that people are now eating food that is supposed to be eaten in 100 years in just 25 years.

"You do not know how to operate yourself. If you keep doing well, then it is true that you will not grow old for 100 years," Ramdev said, adding that food discipline and good lifestyle are essential.

"I'm over 60 now, but thanks to yoga, diet, behaviour and a good lifestyle, I'm healthy, fit and full of energy," he said.

Asked about the sudden deaths of Shefali Jariwala and actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in 2021 at the age of 40 following a heart attack, Ramdev said, "The hardware was fine, the software was faulty. The symptoms were fine, the system was faulty."

The 60-year-old Yoga Guru said that the human body should be "strong from the inside".

"There is a difference in this superficial appearance. Appearing to be one and being one are different," he said.

Ramdev also said that a person can "slow down" the cycle of life.

"You should be completely satisfied in life. Your food, diet, thoughts and the structure of your physical body have to be right," he said.

"Every cell in our body has a natural life span. When you interfere with that, it causes disasters internally, resulting in situations like heart attacks," he said.

He said that if humans stay connected to their original DNA, then they will be fine.

Shefali Jariwala Had Boxes Of Medicines At Home, Was Likely Self-Medicating

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the 'Kaanta Laga' song, had stored two boxes filled with medicines in her house and was likely self-medicating, the police have said.

The police and forensic experts, who visited Ms Jariwala's Mumbai residence, found glutathione (a drug often used for skin fairness and detoxification), Vitamin C injections, and acidity pills, hinting at risky, unsupervised anti-ageing treatments.

Sources told NDTV that she had been consuming the anti-ageing medicines for the last seven to eight years.