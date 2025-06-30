Shefali Jariwala Death: What Is Glutathione? Oral, Topical Or Intravenous (IV), Decoding The Skin Treatment

While the exact cause of Shefali Jariwala's tragic death is yet to be confirmed, initial findings indicate that on June 27, 2025, the actress and model suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, accompanied by low blood pressure and severe gastric issues.

What happened on June 27 that deteriorated her health? A series of events

Shefali fasted on June 27 for a Puja at her home. She took a routine anti-ageing injection the same day. She felt sick and lost consciousness around 10 pm and 11 pm that night. She was then rushed to the hospital immediately, where she was declared dead upon arrival. According to Shefali Jariwala was on anti-ageing treatment for the past 8 years.

During the investigation, police and forensic experts discovered intravenous (IV) glutathione, vitamin C injections, and acidity pills at Shefali Jariwala's residence.

Both glutathione and vitamin C are primarily used for skin whitening, detoxification and improving skin texture.

Beauty treatments, particularly anti-ageing programs, have become modern necessities, largely due to social media trends. However, not every trend is safe, as some may do more harm than good. While these treatments may offer short-term results, they can lead to long-term consequences. Although officials have not yet identified the exact cause of Jariwala's death, it's important to discuss glutathione.

What is glutathione?

Glutathione is a potent antioxidant that is produced naturally by the body and is composed largely of three amino acids: glutamine, glycine, and cysteine. It helps prevent oxidative damage and cell death. It is a major player when it comes to cellular health and tissue damage repair.

Glutathione levels typically decline with age and due to factors like poor nutrition, environmental toxins, and stress.

Why is it used for beauty treatment?

Glutathione works by reducing melanin levels and improving skin texture.

"It lowers melanin levels by suppressing the tyrosinase enzyme, which results in brighter and more even-coloured skin. It also combats oxidative stress, slowing down the ageing of the skin, minimizing pigmentation, and enhancing overall skin brightness and radiance," Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta MBBS & MD Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician.

What are the best ways to use Glutathione- oral, topical or injection?

"While oral supplements are convenient and widely used, they have lower absorption rates. Injections offer faster, more visible results, but require medical supervision. Topical forms are less effective due to poor skin penetration. In general, injections and oral supplements are more commonly preferred for beauty-related purposes," Dr. Jain added. However, she has warned that it should be taken under medical supervision.

Why is it combined with vitamin C?

According to Dr. Jain, glutathione is usually combined with vitamin C to enhance its absorption and effectiveness. "Vitamin C helps regenerate oxidized glutathione and boosts collagen production, further improving skin tone and texture. Together, they create a synergistic effect for better antioxidant protection and skin-brightening results," she explained.

What is the right dosage for Glutathione?

The expert recommends 250 mg to 1000 mg per day orally. She further warns that it should be taken only under medical supervision. Overdosing can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort, skin rashes, or in rare cases, kidney or liver strain. It may also interfere with natural melanin production long-term.

What are the potential side effects?

"Glutathione is sold extensively for detoxification and skin bleaching but the clinical data regarding its safety and effectiveness are still pending. Excess or unregulated consumption, in oral or injectable form, may result in side effects like gastrointestinal distress, allergic reactions, or renal/hepatic stress in susceptible individuals. Injectable glutathione, in particular, should be consumed only under a doctor's guidance since little is known about its long-term consequences," said Dr. Jain.

What does research say?

A 2018 study published in the journal Dermatology Practical & Conceptual, highlights that excessive and immoderate use of glutathione appears unjustified due to a lack of clinical evidence that supports its skin-lightening properties. The current clinical evidence of intravenous glutathione for skin lightening is limited. In most countries, IV glutathione is approved only for severe liver disorders and for prevention of chemotherapy-associated neurotoxicity.

Another study published in the journal Cureus indicates that oral and topical administration of glutathione may help reduce melanin levels and improve skin texture with limited side effects. However, the results may vary and are reversible.

It also warned that intravenous (IV) glutathione carries serious safety concerns. IV administration can cause anaphylaxis (a life-threatening allergic reaction) and hepatotoxicity (liver damage due to toxic substances), with risks further heightened by a lack of standardized dosing protocols.

Research from 2018 states that glutathione is available in oral, parenteral and topical forms. While intravenous glutathione injections are popular, there is no evidence to prove its efficacy. Also, important details around duration of treatment, longevity of skin-lightening effect and maintenance protocols remain unanswered. The study was published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology.

Can high dosage cause strain on heart health?

"There is limited evidence linking high glutathione doses directly to heart problems. However, long-term misuse or excessive intravenous administration could potentially disturb electrolyte balance or blood pressure, indirectly stressing the cardiovascular system. It's best to consult a doctor before using high doses, especially for injections," advised the expert.

What are the safety precautions one should follow?

Dr. Jain mentioned that one must always seek medical help from an experienced dermatologist or physician before any aesthetic procedure or supplement. "Never self-prescribe based on internet popularity or peer advice." Like any other treatment, it is important to know your medical history, possible drug interactions and current skin conditions before starting any beauty treatment.

Some other safety tips that she shared include:

Obtain a physician's prescription before starting any oral or injectable supplement.

Always ensure the source, brand authenticity, and whether the product has been clinically tested and approved by the authorities.

Refrain from combining too many active products or supplements at once.

Be wary of quick fixes, skin health is a slow, steady process.

Monitor for symptoms of allergy, pigmentation, or hormonal imbalance, and stop use immediately if they occur.

Avoid high-dose formulations without proper evaluation.

In Shefali's case she admistered the drug on an empty stomach. Adressing this Dr, Ajin said that taking glutathione on an empty stomach is not always harmful, but it could precipitate acid reflux, nausea, or absorption complications in some. "Moreover, it could also disrupt metabolism or maximize adverse side effects if an individual is already on other medications or supplements. Factors to consider are time, dosage, and presence of other underlying medical conditions."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.