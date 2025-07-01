How Shefali Jariwala Spent Her Final Hours

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, who became a household name with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, died on Friday, June 27. She was 42.

While the post-mortem report is still awaited, initial police findings and medical examination suggest a potential cardiac arrest, possibly triggered by a combination of fasting and unsupervised anti-ageing medication.

Here's a detailed timeline of events as confirmed by police sources and medical officials:

Shefali Jariwala's Final Hours

June 27, 2024 (Friday)

Shefali Jariwala observed a day-long fast as part of a Satyanarayan puja held at her home in Mumbai.

Despite fasting, Shefali consumed her regular anti-ageing medication and also administered a vial of glutathione injection. According to police, she was also taking multivitamins and collagen supplements aimed at maintaining youthful skin.

Around 10.30 pm: Shefali collapsed at her residence.

Shefali collapsed at her residence. At 11.15 pm: She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, where doctors declared her dead and advised the family to shift her body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem procedures. "She was brought to the hospital around 11.15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source told NDTV.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, where doctors declared her dead and advised the family to shift her body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem procedures. "She was brought to the hospital around 11.15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source told NDTV. Around 11.30 pm: The Amboli Police Station was informed about the incident.

The Amboli Police Station was informed about the incident. By 11.45 pm: A police team reached Shefali's residence and Cooper Hospital and began initial investigations.

A police team reached Shefali's residence and Cooper Hospital and began initial investigations. Shefali's close friend Pooja Ghai recalled the actress' final moments and told Times Of India, "The moment he (Parag) went down, apparently he was called. The helper at home called him and said, 'Didi is not feeling well.' So, she told him, 'Could you just come up and take care of me?'"

June 28, 2024 (Saturday)

An autopsy was conducted at Cooper Hospital by a government medical team. As per protocol, the procedure was video-recorded. The post-mortem report is being prepared by a team of five doctors.

The viscera was preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, Mumbai, to help determine the exact cause of death.

Medical And Investigative Observations So Far

Mumbai Police suspect that self-medication and food poisoning may have triggered a cardiac arrest that led to Shefali Jariwala's death.

According to police sources, the actor consumed stale fried rice while fasting and also took anti-ageing injections without recent medical supervision.

Police and forensic science experts who searched her home found glutathione vials -- a drug often used for skin fairness and detoxification -- along with Vitamin C injections, acidity pills and other over-the-counter anti-ageing supplements.

Glutathione is often marketed as a skin-brightening and detoxifying agent. It's naturally produced by the body. However, the craze for youthful skin has led many to opt for high-dose intravenous (IV) infusions of glutathione, often without proper medical supervision.

Officials said these unsupervised treatments, especially while fasting, can be risky and potentially cause serious complications such as heart failure.

A source told NDTV that Shefali had been consuming anti-ageing medicines regularly for the last seven to eight years.

Her doctor, who requested anonymity, confirmed that she last visited their clinic in March, around three months before her death.

Initial medical findings suggest her death may have been caused by a sharp drop in blood pressure, possibly leading to cardiac arrest.

"Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition," according to the findings of the initial medical examination.

An autopsy was conducted on June 28 by a team of government doctors at Cooper Hospital and the procedure was video-recorded as per protocol. Her viscera has been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina for detailed analysis.

While the post-mortem report is expected in two to three days, viscera test results could take up to 50 to 90 days.

The case has been registered as an accidental death at Amboli Police Station.

Statements have been recorded from Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi, family members, domestic staff and close friends. So far, no suspicion of foul play has been reported.

Shefali Jariwala's Final Rites

Shefali Jariwala's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday, June 28. Her father, brother, and husband conducted the final rites according to Hindu traditions. Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi broke down while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. TV actors Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai were seen at her home, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited Shefali's home and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at Shefali's residence.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.