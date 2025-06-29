Shefali Jariwala Death: Parag Tyagi Kisses Wife's Mortal Remains, Actress's Mother Breaks Down

Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the 'Kaanta Laga Girl', died on Friday. She was 42. Several photos and videos from the actress's last rites have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, Parag Tyagi can be seen kissing his late wife's mortal remains. Shefali's mother, visibly emotional, can also be seen beside her mortal remains.

Following the news of Shefali Jariwala's death, her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai visited the crematorium to offer condolences to the family.

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who also appeared with Shefali on Bigg Boss 13, was present at the cremation. Mika Singh also attended the last rites of the actress.

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.