Shefali Jariwala Death Case: 14 Statements Recorded, CCTV Footage Seized, Postmortem Report Expected Tomorrow: Sources

The investigation into the sudden death of actor Shefali Jariwala is currently underway, with two teams from the Amboli Police Station handling the case, according to the sources close to the actress.

What's Happening

The source told NDTV, "Shefali's post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital. Officials confirmed that the post-mortem was video-recorded."

"The post-mortem report is being prepared by a team of 5 doctors. Its preliminary report is likely to come tomorrow," said Amboli police.

Initially, the case was examined on the suspicion of food poisoning. Later, the investigation also considered whether Shefali may have died due to any form of poisoning.

Police are now looking into all aspects of Shefali's medical history. "Which doctors was Shefali in contact with in the last 8 years, which medicines were prescribed to her, and whether she took some medicines on her own without consulting a doctor. All these aspects are being investigated," the source added.

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

"The police have also recorded the statement of the pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family used to procure medicines," sources said.

As per the findings from the initial medical examination, "Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition."

Further clarity is expected once the preliminary post-mortem report is released.

Background

Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. Parag Tyagi broke down in tears while performing her final rites.

Family members, close friends and several television personalities gathered to pay their respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her residence earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for cremation.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also visited and appeared emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta were among others spotted at the residence.

According to reports, Parag Tyagi rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital late Thursday night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Shefali rose to fame in 2002 with the music video Kaanta Laga, which became a pop culture phenomenon. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.