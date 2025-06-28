Shefali Jariwala Death: "Anti-Ageing Medicines Could Be A Major Reason For Cardiac Arrest," Says Source

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala died late Friday, and her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening, with close family members and friends in attendance. Several key details have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala.

According to sources, police have gathered important information based on witness statements, seized evidence and preliminary forensic inputs.

"Shefali was regularly consuming anti-ageing medicines for the last seven-eight years. There was a puja at home on June 27, due to which Shefali was fasting. Despite this, she took an injection of anti-ageing medicine in the afternoon of the same day. These medicines were advised to her by a doctor years ago, and since then she has been taking this treatment every month. So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest," the source told NDTV.

The timeline of events suggests that Shefali's health deteriorated between 10 and 11 PM on June 27.

The source added, "Between 10 and 11 pm, Shefali's health suddenly deteriorated. The body started trembling and she fell unconscious. She was immediately taken to the hospital. At that time, Shefali, her husband Parag, mother and some other people were present at home."

The forensic team has collected various items from the residence as part of the probe.

They continued, "The forensic team has seized a variety of medicines from the house, including anti-ageing vials, vitamin supplements and gastric pills."

As part of the ongoing investigation, statements from multiple people have been recorded.

"So far, the police have recorded the statements of 8 people in this case, including family members, domestic servants and doctors from Bellevue Hospital. The investigation has not found any signs of dispute or quarrel so far. The police and forensic team will now take further action based on the postmortem report and lab tests of the medicines," the source concluded.

The official cause of death is still awaited, and further action will depend on the postmortem findings and chemical analysis of the seized substances.

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.