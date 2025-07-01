Shefali Jariwala Had Boxes Of Medicines At Home, Was Likely Self-Medicating

Shefali Jariwala, famously known as the 'Kaanta Laga Girl', had stored two boxes filled with medicines in her house and was likely self-medicating, Mumbai police said.

According to police and forensic experts, who visited Ms Jariwala's residence, found glutathione (a drug often used for skin fairness and detoxification), Vitamin C injections, and acidity pills, hinting at risky, unsupervised anti-ageing treatments. Sources told NDTV that the actor-model had been consuming the anti-ageing medicines for the last seven to eight years - which were advised by a doctor years ago.

Ms Jariwala died at the age of 42 last week. While the exact cause of her death is not confirmed yet, officials suggest she may have died of a cardiac arrest.

Sources also suggested that Ms Jariwala may have taken an injection of the anti-ageing medicine on an empty stomach the day she died, causing a cardiac arrest. "There was a puja at home on June 27, due to which Shefali was fasting. Despite this, she took an injection of anti-ageing medicine in the afternoon of the same day. These medicines were advised to her by a doctor years ago, and since then, she has been taking this treatment every month. So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest," the source said.

Additionally, sources suggested that food poisoning may also be another cause that led to the actor's death.

Ms Jariwala's autopsy has been performed at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, but the opinion about her cause of death has been "reserved". However, officials have ruled out any foul play, saying it appears to be a natural death.

Do anti-ageing medicines cause cardiac arrest?

While there is a debate over whether anti-ageing medicines may cause fatal harm, a cardiologist recently told NDTV that long-term use of glutathione and Vitamin C in anti-aging therapies are not directly cardiotoxic, and do not contribute to cardiovascular stress.

"Anti-ageing therapies do not have serious side effects, but if she also took any hormonal therapy, that might have carried some side effects," Dr Dhirendra Singhania, Principal Consultant of Interventional Cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, said.

The 'Kaanta Laga' fame actor-model was also diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 15.

"As far as epilepsy is concerned, it depends largely on the medications used, but generally they are not risky for heart attacks," Dr Singhania said.

Ms Jariwala shot to fame in 2002 with the remix music video 'Kaanta Laga'. She was also known for playing a brief role in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The actor also featured on reality TV shows 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Nach Baliye 7' alongside her actor-husband Parag Tyagi. She was also seen as a contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.