Shefali Jariwala Death: Anti-Ageing Medication, IV Glutathione And Cardiac Arrest- What's The Link?

The untimely death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala on late June 27 has left her family, friends, and the entertainment industry in shock. According to sources, heavy consumption of anti-ageing medications regularly may have contributed to a cardiac arrest. The ongoing investigation suggests that Shefali's health deteriorated between 10 and 11 PM on June 27. She fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital immediately, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

"Shefali was regularly consuming anti-ageing medicines for the last seven to eight years. There was a puja at home on June 27, during which Shefali was fasting. Despite this, she took an injection of anti-ageing medicine in the afternoon of the same day. These medicines were advised to her by a doctor years ago, and since then she has been taking this treatment every month. So far in the police investigation, it has come to light that these medicines could be a major reason for cardiac arrest," the source told NDTV.

While the exact cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, findings from the initial medical examination suggest self-medication and unsupervised anti-ageing treatments, specifically glutathione and vitamin C, may have triggered the cardiac arrest.

What is glutathione?

Police and forensic science laboratory experts discovered glutathione (a drug often used for skin whitening and detoxification), Vitamin C injections, and acidity pills at Shefali Jariwala's residence.

Glutathione is an antioxidant produced in cells and is composed largely of three amino acids: glutamine, glycine, and cysteine. Its levels typically decline with age. The rising demand for skin-lightening products has brought glutathione into the spotlight. It works by reducing melanin levels and improves skin texture.

A study published in the journal Cureus indicates that oral administration of glutathione results in significant but variable reductions in melanin levels, with limited side effects. Similarly, topical formulations can effectively reduce melanin and improve skin texture, though the results may vary. However, intravenous (IV) glutathione carries serious safety concerns. IV administration can cause anaphylaxis (a life-threatening allergic reaction) and hepatotoxicity (liver damage due to toxic substances), with risks further heightened by a lack of standardized dosing protocols.

The study also emphasises the need for rigorous, large-scale clinical trials to confirm glutathione's safety, long-term use, and optimal dosing.

Are glutathione, vitamin C and other beauty treatments a threat to heart health and trigger cardiac arrest?

We spoke to Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Director - Metro Group of Hospitals to understand the link between beauty treatments and cardiac arrest.

"Whenever anybody dies due to kidney problems, lung problems, cancer or any other illness, the end result is a cardiac arrest. The crucial question here is why she experienced a cardiac arrest. Well, there is no data to prove that anti-ageing treatments can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. Several factors must be considered, including pre-existing health conditions, genetic heart issues, lifestyle choices, and smoking habits. An autopsy report will ultimately determine the exact cause of death," he said

He also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle to protect heart health and promote well-being as we age.

Glutathione and safety concerns

Glutathione is one of the most powerful antioxidants which can prevent oxidative damage and cell death. However, lack of evidence, especially in terms of dosage and IV administration may lead to unsafe practices followed by severe side effects.

Therefore, strict monitoring of online sales of beauty products that claim to be safe is essential. Always consult a doctor for correct dosage and verify products, particularly those labelled as "safe for use."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.