Autorickshaw Driver Rapes Woman, 20, On Mumbai Beach, Arrested: Cops

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman on a beach in neighbouring Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The woman was spotted in seemingly disturbed condition near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, and when questioned, told police about the alleged rape.

The case was later transferred to Arnala Police Station as the alleged crime had taken place in Palghar, said an official.

The woman told police that she met the accused, a rickshaw driver, near Vasai railway station on Tuesday evening. He took her to the beach, raped her, and also slashed her with a blade, she alleged.

A case was initially registered at Vanrai police station in Goregaon, and multiple teams were formed to arrest the accused who was finally tracked down to a slum in Khairpada Valiv in Palghar district on Thursday. He was later handed over to Arnala police station for further probe, the official said.

