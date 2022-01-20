Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's Sister In Law, Joins BJP

Aparna Yadav, married to Akhilesh Yadav's brother, joined the BJP on Wednesday, in a blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh election.
Aparna Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Pratik Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. BJP leaders, welcoming her to the party, referred to her as "Mulayam Singh's bahu (daughter-in-law)".
"I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Aparna Yadav said, wearing a BJP scarf.
"I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best in the party," she declared.
Meanwhile, Lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate for Goa, party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.
Mr Palekar is from the OBC Bhandari community, which accounts for about 35 per cent of Goa's population. He was recently in the news for his hunger strike to protest illegal construction at an Old Goa heritage site.
The 46-year-old, who joined AAP this October, is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency currently represented by the BJP.
Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.
A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).
Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:
Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) & Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal) have reached an agreement for Punjab Assembly elections. We (SSP) will contest 10 seats: SSP chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (19.01)- ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022
Polls for 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on Feb 20 pic.twitter.com/kQv8e0NJ6j