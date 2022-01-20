Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's Sister In Law, Joins BJP

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

Aparna Yadav, married to Akhilesh Yadav's brother, joined the BJP on Wednesday, in a blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh election.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Pratik Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. BJP leaders, welcoming her to the party, referred to her as "Mulayam Singh's bahu (daughter-in-law)".

"I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Aparna Yadav said, wearing a BJP scarf.

"I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best in the party," she declared.

Meanwhile, Lawyer and social worker Amit Palekar is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate for Goa, party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

Mr Palekar is from the OBC Bhandari community, which accounts for about 35 per cent of Goa's population. He was recently in the news for his hunger strike to protest illegal construction at an Old Goa heritage site.

The 46-year-old, who joined AAP this October, is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency currently represented by the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Jan 20, 2022 07:20 (IST)
UP Assembly Polls: AIMIM Announces Third List Of Seven Candidates
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The list has the names of seven candidates. So far, the AIMIM has declared 25 candidates and it will be contesting around 80 seats.

The AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Jan 20, 2022 07:02 (IST)
Jan 20, 2022 06:57 (IST)
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP's Goa Pick Amit Palekar Was In Spotlight For His Efforts In 2nd Covid Wave
Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the February 14 Goa polls, is a newcomer in politics, but belongs to the numerically significant Bhandari community.

The lawyer-turned-politician was in the spotlight last year for his efforts to provide oxygen cylinders to needy patients during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced 46-year-old Palekar's name as the party's pick at a press conference. 
Jan 20, 2022 06:51 (IST)
"Unfortunate": Maharashtra Partners On Congress Going Solo In Goa
Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena will contest the Goa elections together, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Wednesday as, he claimed, the Congress refuses to talk of an alliance with its two partners in neighbouring Maharashtra.

"Now that we have the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, this time also we first - as NCP - tried to speak to the Congress and at least till 2007, Congress used to leave seven out of the forty seats for the NCP. We had said even if there is an adjustment of numbers and we must reduce, we are ready. Let's us work together so that we can take on the government here (Goa)," Mr Patel told reporters.
