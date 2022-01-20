BJP Snubs Stalwart Manohar Parrikar's Son, Goa Minister Explains Why

Vishwajit Rane will contest next month's Goa Assembly election from his Valpoi seat

Shortly after the BJP denied Utpal Parrikar, late former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son, a ticket to contest in next month's Assembly election, state minister Vishwajit Rane told NDTV the party would not back candidates "just because you are someone's son".

"My personal advice would be that his father built the BJP. Don't rebel against the party," he said.

The state's Health Minister, Mr Rane acknowledged that Manohar Parrikar - a three-time former Chief Minister who died in office in 2019 - had been the ruling BJP's biggest leader in Goa, but declared his son Utpal "should work with the BJP and grow and learn first".

"Just because you are someone's son does not mean you will get a ticket. Carrying a legacy forward does not mean a ticket will be given. For the late Manohar Parrikar ji, who was the tallest BJP leader in Goa, his son should work with the BJP, and grow and learn first...," Mr Rane told NDTV.

Mr Rane said the Panjim ticket had been given to incumbent MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate because the ex-Congress leader "has done good work in Panjim... people have seen this".

Babush Monserrate, who was Manohar Parrikar's fierce rival, won the seat in the by-poll.

"Babush has got the Panjim ticket because he has done good work. People there have seen this and voted for him. I too (come) from a political background but no one gave me a ticket on a platter. I made my own space and I worked hard to get a ticket and create my own legacy," Mr Rane said.

Utpal Parrikar had made no secret of his desire to stand from the seat his father represented for 25 years, and has reportedly refused the BJP's offer of any other seat, setting up a potential clash.

"I will clear my stand soon," he told reporters today when asked about his future plans. He has no shortage of suitors, with the Shiv Sena having expressed support and the AAP offering a ticket.

Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket. https://t.co/MBY8tMkPP7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2022

The BJP, meanwhile, did give in to the 'family first' demand of two other leaders, including Mr Rane, whose wife has been given the nod to fight from the Poriem seat.

Divya Vishwajit will take on her father-in-law, (and Congress veteran) Pratapsinh Rane.

Mr Rane, who will contest from his Valpoi seat, told NDTV he respected the party's decision and that he had "never made any recommendation for tickets to be given to anyone".

He was also non-committal when asked if his father would back out of a family fight. "I don't know how things will unfold in the days to come. Let us wait and see," he said.

Goa votes in a single phase on February 14 with results due March 10.