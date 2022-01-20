Arvind Kejriwal Tweets NDTV Report, Makes Offer To Manohar Parrikar's Son

Arvind Kejriwal today said that Utpal Parrikar, the son of former chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, is welcome to join the Aam Admi Party to contest the Goa election.

Arvind Kejriwal made his offer publicly - he tweeted an NDTV report which explained that Mr Parrikar has not been allowed to run from his current party, the BJP, as the candidate from Panjim, which was his father's constituency.

Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket. https://t.co/MBY8tMkPP7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2022

Manohar Parrikar died in 2019.

Talking to reporters in Goa today, Utpal Parrikar, said, ""I will clear my stand soon."

The BJP has assigned the Panjim constituency to a controversial MLA named Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate, who is accused of raping a teenager in 2016.

Days ago, the Shiv Sena, a rival of the BJP, said Utpal Parrikar is a deserving candidate. "If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward Party should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!," tweeted Sanjay Raut of the Sena.