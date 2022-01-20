Refused BJP Ticket, Son Of Ex Chief Minister M Parrikar Draws A Line

Utpal Parrikar, sensing that party would not pick him, had said recently: "I will clear my stand soon."

Former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is missing from the BJP's list of candidates in Goa, which will vote next month along with four other states.

The BJP has chosen to give Manohar Parrikar's Panaji seat to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead of Mr Parrikar's son, who had openly asked for it.

Utpal Parrikar is reportedly firm on contesting from Panaji though the BJP is trying to dissuade him. "I will clear my stand soon," he told reporters.

Manohar Parrikar, a three-time Goa Chief Minister and the BJP's top leader in the seaside state, died in office in 2019. He held the Panaji constituency for 25 years.

In the byelection after Mr Parrikar's death, Babush Monserrate won as a Congress candidate but later, he switched to the BJP.

Utpal Parrikar, an engineering graduate, has been pushing for Panaji for months. He has been meeting people and has also visited temples over the past few months, while declaring that he is ready to fight polls.

But in a sign that things would not go his way, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had said no one should expect to be a candidate just because they are family.

"Manohar Parrikar did a lot of work to establish the BJP in Goa. But nobody gets a ticket in the BJP just because they are the son of Manohar Parrikar or some leader. If they have worked, they are considered," Mr Fadnavis had said.

The BJP did give in to "Family First" in Goa when it came to two other leaders, whose wives have been named candidates.

The party has fielded not just Babush Monseratte but also his wife Jennifer Monseratte from the Taleigao constituency. Goa minister Vishwajit Rane's wife Divya Vishwajit has been pitted against her own father-in-law, Pratapsinh Rane, Poriem constituency.